Real extent of Prince William's ‘aversion' to Prince Harry

Prince William reasons for the rumored aversion he feels towards Prince Harry has just come to light.

According to a report by the Daily Mirror, royal editor Tom Sykes began the conversation when he noted that while “Buckingham Palace would prefer that Harry and Meghan retire into quiet obscurity,” that “is not going to happen.”

Since “They are private citizens,” and thus “they cannot be banned from going or not going anywhere.”

However, the moment the topic came to Prince William’s Coronation and a potential role in it for Prince Harry, the expert called it a potential ‘brotherly’ show of support after years of public silence.

However, the former royal butler to Diana, Princess of Wales, Paul Burrell had other sentiments to share regarding this possibility.

According to the outlet he made it clear that, “Make no mistake, William is keeping Kate and his family well away from Meghan and Harry,” before signing off.