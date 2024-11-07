Liz Gillies reveals the secret of her enduring friendship with Ariana Grande

Liz Gillies reveals secret of enduring friendship with Ariana Grande

Liz Gillies has revealed the secret behind an enduring friendship with Ariana Grande.

In an interview with People, Gillies reflected on her multiple decade bond with Grande, who is portraying the role of Galinda Upland in upcoming movie Wicked 2024.

"We make a real effort to see each other,” she began. “We laugh, we reminisce and we make new memories."

Furthermore, Gillies shared the constant habit that the co-stars of 2010’s teen sitcom, Victorious, followed and said, "I see Ariana all the time, we're constantly doing things, having new experiences and adding chapters to our book."

Meanwhile, she revealed that the Wicked project means a lot to her friend and recalled the time when they met as teens, “Wicked was her(Ariana’s) show, and Glinda was her girl."

"We would sing the songs together, and she would tell me about her dream of playing this role. I know, throughout the audition process, how hard she worked and how much she wanted it,” the American actress continued, “It is so incredibly well-earned."

"She is just extraordinary, and I'm so proud of her. There's truly, at this point, absolutely nothing she cannot do. She's proven that," Gillies lauded, before signing off.

Ariana Grande’s movie Wicked is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 22, 2024