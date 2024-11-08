Ryan Reynolds reveals something big about Marvel mood

Given a long history with Marvel, Ryan Reynolds is seemingly familiar with the studio thinking to some extent.



So, his latest statement carry weight when he said the debut of Channing Tatum's Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine made the top bosses overjoyed.

During an interview with EW's Awardist podcast, he said, "I honestly don't know what goes on behind closed doors in the bookkeeping sessions at Marvel, but I do know that they're obsessed with him in that role."

The X-Men star continued, "It's kind of like the same situation I went through. Once you show that it works well, that's really what they need. Sometimes they just need to see it in action."

Channing's Gambit was a story of tough luck. He was previously set to headline his solo card-slinging Cajun mutant character movie.

However, Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox put the project out of commission.

But after Deadpool & Wolverine, Channing is hopeful. He previously joked on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that he "would kill kittens to make... I would do lots of terrible things to make that happen," after being asked about the prospect of doing a solo film on the character.