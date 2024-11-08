US Elections 2024: American Pakistani winners and losers

American-Pakistanis became part of the historic US Election on November 5 and created their own small own history

American Pakistanis have played their part in the historic general elections held on November 5th in the United States of America. By becoming part of the democratic process, they have created, however small, their own history.

Republican Donald Trump defeated Democrat Kamala Harris to secure a historic second term at the White House, supported by Arab Americans, Hispanic Americans, and other diverse communities.

So, from the Pakistani community, who won? Let's take a look.

Dr Saud Anwar - Connecticut

Dr Saud Anwar, a staunch Democrat, is elected consecutively for the fourth term. He represents District 3 of the Connecticut State Senate and bagged 27,359 votes (63.7%). His Republican challenger Matt Siracusa got 15,570 votes (36.3%).

In 2022, Dr Saud had won the seat by securing 18,968 votes. At that time, he had beaten Republican challenger Matt Harper who got 12,189 votes. In 2019 special general election, Dr. Saud won the same district (4,737 votes) by beating Sara Muska (3,317).

An undated image shows Pakistani-American Democrat Dr Saud Anwar. — Reporter

Dr Saud was born in Karachi and graduated from Agha Khan Medical College. Later, he moved to Yale University to earn his master's degree in Public Health.

During COVID-19, he made headlines around the world by inventing one of the simplest and cheapest ways to make an incubator for seven people.

At that time, thousands of people were dying in USA alone due to lack of these much-needed life support machines. Little doubt, he could have made millions of dollars in weeks by establishing his own firm. Yet, he revealed his secrets on internet to benefit the world.

Talking to Geo News, Dr Saud said that if you are in a medical profession or politics, "serving humanity should be your top priority".

Salman Bhojani - Texas

Salman Bhojani has distinguished himself by winning District 92 unopposed. Bhojani won 35,166 votes. In 2022, he had defeated Republican Joe Levingston by a margin of 5500 votes.

Bhojani was born in Karachi and lives in Euless, Texas. He had earned his law degree from Southern Methodist University and worked as an attorney before entering into politics.

An undated image shows Pakistani-American Democrat Salman Bhojani. — Reporter

Bhojani urged the Pakistani American community to get involved in politics and must cast their vote.

Dr Suleman Lalani - Texas

Dr Suleman Lalani successfully reclaimed District 76 of the same state. The Democrat incumbent was challenged by Republican Lea Simmons. Lalani bagged 32,140 votes (56.1%) while Lea could only get 25,197 votes (43.9%).

An undated image shows Pakistani-American Democrat Dr Suleman Lalani (centre). — Reporter

In 2022, Dr Lalani had beaten Dan Mathews by winning 28,312 votes.

Both Dr Lalani and Attorney Bhojani helped passed resolutions recognising the festival of Diwali and administration of assessment instruments to public school students on religious holy days including Eid.

Ali Sajjad - California

One of the most Influential Democrat Delegate Ali Sajjad Taj is running for the California State Assembly District 67 in the 2026 election.

If he succeeds, Taj will become the first Pakistani-American representative in the California State Assembly.

An undated image shows Pakistani-American Democrat Ali Sajjad who is the candidate for the California State Assembly District 67. — Reporter

Sajjad currently serves as mayor pro tem of Artesia in District 67 which he intends to represent in State Assembly.

Previously, Sajjad has also served as president of the League of California Cities, comprising all 482 cities, in 2022-2023. He is among those who has risen from the grassroot level.

Who lost and why?

Now let's look at who lost and why in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and New York?

Aaron Bashir - Pennsylvania

Though, not a single American-Pakistani made his or her way to Congress. Yet, they have not stopped banging the door.

Aaron Bashir was reportedly the sole American-Pakistani who contested for US House of Representative on November 5. He was on a Republican ticket from one of the most important swing states that went to Donald Trump.

An undated image shows American-Pakistani Aaron Bashir who contested for US House of Representative on a Republican ticket. — Reporter

In Pennsylvania's second Congressional District, he lost to incumbent Democrat rival Brendan Boyle. In one of my seven US Special programs produced for Geo News, I had mentioned that there were no chances him winning the seat.

Mainly, it was for three simple reasons. First and foremost, District 2 is predominantly Democratic. Secondly, beating incumbent is very rare as every congressperson tries best to fulfill campaign promises. It ensures winning the seat and paves the way for going up the political ladder. Last but not least, he had minimal resources.

Despite, all the drawbacks, he bagged 75, 980 votes (28.7 %). The winner, however got 189, 166 votes (71.3%) as per 97% of the votes counted so far.

Bashir had earlier unsuccessfully contested for House in 2022 and 2020. However, he has shown consistent improvement in gaining the number of votes. Exactly four years ago, he had contested for Pennsylvania House of Representative District 172 only to have 10,420 votes.

Last year, Democrat Dr Asif Mahmood had unsuccessfully contested for Congress in California District 40. He too had lost to incumbent Republican Young Kim.

However, repeated attempts by American Pakistanis is a reflection that they may have entered into this political race late, yet, they no longer want to be on the menu but at the table.

Meriam Sabih - Pennsylvania

An undated image shows American-Pakistani Democrat Meriam Sabih. — Reporter

Meriam Sabih, a Democrat, also lost her bid. This Lehigh University graduate had at times worked as journalist as well. She had run for election to the Pennsylvania House of Representative to represent District 131.

Meriam could only secure 15,816 votes (41.7). Her incumbent Republican Milou Mackenzie bagged 22,140 votes (58.3).

Aisha Farooqi - Michigan

Attorney and filmmaker Aisha Farooqi ran for election to the Michigan House of Representative to represent District 57.

In relatively close contest, Aisha bagged 20,002 votes (42.8%) while her incumbent Republican rival Thomas Kuhn got 26,749 votes (57.2%).

An undated image shows American-Pakistani attorney and filmmaker Aisha Farooqi who ran for election to the Michigan House of Representative to represent District 57. — Reporter

After gracefully accepting defeat, she confided to Geo News that though she had won Oakland County but it was Macomb County that she failed to secure and eventually lost her bid.

How unfortunate that it is the same Macomb country that she represents as a member Black Caucus.

Aamir Sultan - New York

Republican Challenger Aamir Sultan unsuccessfully ran for election to the New York State Assembly. He lost District 10 to incumbent Democratic rival Steve Stern.

Sultan got 26,241 votes (44.1%) while his opponent Steve bagged 33,200 votes (55.8%) votes.

An undated image shows Republican Aamir Sultan ran for election to the New York State Assembly to represent District 10. — Huntington GOP

Sultan had some chances of turning the relatively Purple district from Red to Blue. Unfortunate that he encountered a venomous campaign that, for some, had to do much to his faith than political ideals.

A voter of the vicinity blamed Stern, a Jew by faith, for launching propaganda mill that kept churning hate against Sultan by labelling him as 'Too Extreme' and 'Too Dangerous'.

After conceding defeat, Sultan thanked his voters and supporters. In an exclusive interview with Geo News, he said that "it's only a matter of time when he will emerge stronger and serve people of this District in much better way".

The author is Controller News at Geo News. He posts on X at @NasimHaider2 and can be reached at [email protected].