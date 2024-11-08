 
Prince William reluctant to be king early?

King Charles has been facing growing calls to abdicate for Prince William amid health worries

November 08, 2024

Prince William appears reluctant to take the throne early amid King Charles health worries and abdication speculations as the Prince of Wales does not like more responsibilities.

The future king was speaking to Sky News during his visit to South Africa.

King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and took some time away from public duties, putting more pressure on William to step up and go solo on engagements, especially in his new role as heir to the throne.

The monarch is also facing growing calls to abdicate amid his health worries.

When asked about how he now feels about the responsibility and also potential freedom that comes with being Prince of Wales, William said: "It's a tricky one.”

Prince William also appeared reluctant to take the throne so early.

Responding to the same question, William said: “Do I like more responsibility? No. Do I like the freedom that I can build something like Earthshot then yes", the Sky News reported.

The future king also heaped praises on King Charles and Kate Middleton saying: "I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

