Paul Mescal's 'horrendous' accent leaves him embarrassed

Paul Mescal's jokingly apologizes for his 'horrendous' Australian accent attempt during 'Gladiator 2' promotion

November 09, 2024

Paul Mescal was left visibly embarrassed on Saturday when his attempt at an Australian accent fell flat during an interview promoting Gladiator 2.

The Irish actor was encouraged to try speaking in the local accent while speaking to News.com.au, where he was asked to tell Australians why they should see the highly anticipated sequel.

According to Daily Mail, Mescal gave it his best shot with the line, “Go to the fken cinemas, mate! Go to the cinema, it’s a great movie. How’s that? Fken swell!”

However, the actor quickly found himself laughing at his own imitation as he joked, “I apologize for that horrendous, horrendous accent!”

Though his attempt missed the mark, Mescal has been enjoying his time in Sydney promoting the new film.

Additionally, he took over from Russel Crowe in Gladiator 2, portraying Lucius, a character who idolizes Crowe’s iconic Maximus from the 2000 blockbuster.

It is worth mentioning that Crowe’s portrayal won him an Academy Award and helped the original film earn nearly half a billion dollars quickly.

Furthermore, Crowe previously shared that he had “no say” in the making of the Gladiator 2 and wasn’t consulted on the project, even when admitting that he feels “slightly jealous of newcomer Paul Mescal taking the lead. 

