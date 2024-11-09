Harrison Ford makes first public outing post rare political endorsement

Harrison Ford just made his first public appearance after making a rare endorsement for Kamala Harris, only for her to lose the presidential elections of 2024 to Donald Trump.

As per DailyMail, the 82-year-old acting legend, appeared in high spirits despite the public upset that has spread across the US after Tuesday’s landslide elections.

For could be seen holding a few bags that contained items that he picked up at the exclusive Brentwood Country Mart in Los Angeles.

He was dressed in casual attire, comprising of a dark-coloured shirt, blue jeans and looking rather fresh as he roamed around the high-end shopping venue.

The Star Wars actor’s appearance comes just a few days after he put forward his political stance, a rare instance on his behalf, releasing a monochromatic themed video, in support of Harris.

“I've been voting for 64 years, never really wanted to talk about it very much, but when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying 'for god sake don't do this again', you have to pay attention,” the Indiana Jones star could be heard saying.

Ford continued, “They're telling us something important, these aren't soft people. They are governors, generals, standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.”

“For many of them, this will be the first time they've ever voted for someone who doesn't have an R next to their name. They know this really matters, the truth is this - Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about her policies or her ideas,” he mentioned, voicing his political opinion.

“The other guy, he demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge. I'm Harrison Ford. I've got one vote - same as anyone else - and I'm going to use it to move forward. I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris,” Harrison Ford concluded.