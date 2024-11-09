Prince Andrew sends strong message to King Charles after major blow

Prince Andrew has apparently sent a strong message to King Charles after the monarch's major blow to the Prince of York amid their ongoing rift over Royal Lodge residence.

Recently, the Daily Mail reported the monarch had officially ended Andrew's £1m annual allowance and security, marking a new low in relations between the brothers.

Now, according to a report by The Times, per the Mirror, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father has found the funds needed to stay at Royal Lodge after he was told earlier this year that he would have to vacate.

The report claims, in an unexpected twist, the Prince is said to have convinced Palace authorities that he has enough money to support himself and continue living in his home.

Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, has confirmed that the funding Prince Andrew will use comes from legitimate sources.

The insider informed The Times: "If Andrew can pay for his own upkeep with legitimate means, then it is not an issue. But the King's patience has run out when it comes to funding his brother's lifestyle in a way that does not fit his status."

The Mirror, citing The Sun, also reported last weekend: "Prince Andrew is holding firm and is determined to stay in the Royal Lodge. He is insistent that he has the funds to pay for his own security, despite the eyewatering seven-figure sum it is reportedly costing him. He is no longer a financial burden on the King and sees no reason why he should have to move from his home."