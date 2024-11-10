 
Kanye West lying about his marriage with Bianca Censori: Source

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have marked two successful years of marriage

Web Desk
November 10, 2024

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly went through several rough patches in their marriage.

However, the controversial rapper and his Aussie wife have come this far in their marriage, and the duo is now planning to start a family.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kanye and Bianca said “I do” in 2022 right after Kanye finalized his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

As per an insider privy to In Touch, Kanye “has been telling people that there were never any issues in his marriage.”

They went on to add, “But the reality is that they did face challenges.”

These baby attempts will reportedly put the couple’s back on the right track as the musician has been battling several allegations including his current sexual harassment lawsuit.

At the time, some sources even told TMZ the duo had told their inner circle about the decision, and the Power hitmaker also suggested to his friends that he may divorce the Yeezy architect in the coming days.

Nonetheless, a couple of insiders revealed to The Post that the pair's marriage is “on the rocks," but it's “not beyond repair.”

