Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set

Kate Winslet was over the moon after she met a cast member of 'Titanic'

November 10, 2024

Many people acted in Titanic. But by chance, Kate Winslet said she had met a cast member from the set unexpectedly.

During The Graham Norton Show, the Oscar winner said she bumped into a person at London's Abbey Road while making her film Lee's score.

"When we were there, I was looking through the glass into the stage where all the musicians are — [a] huge, 120-piece orchestra — and I'm looking at this violinist and I thought, 'I know that face,'" the 49-year-old remembered.

"And then the day goes on and a few of the musicians start going, 'It's [him].' And they sort of point at him," The Reader actress said.

After a while, Kate said she approached the person, "So I went in and he went, 'Kate, it's me.' And you know when the Titanic is going down and the violinist stands up and he goes, 'Come on, lads,' and he starts playing. It was that guy!" 

It turned out he was Jonathan Evans-Jones, who played Wallace Hartley in the 1997 film. "I was like, 'It's you!'" the 49-year-old added. "It was amazing!"

Through this reunion after nearly thirty years, the actress said she often had encounters with people with whom she had worked before.

"[We've] had so many moments like that in the film, where people I've either worked with before or known for a long time, kind of grown up in the industry with, they've just showed up for me and it was incredible," Kate said.

