 
Geo News

Chappell Roan makes huge career changes amid Grammy nominations

Chappell Roan received multiple Grammy nods for her 2023 debut album and hit track 'Good Luck, Babe!'

By
Web Desk
|

November 10, 2024

Chappell Roan makes huge career changes amid Grammy nominations
Chappell Roan makes huge career changes amid Grammy nominations

Chappell Roan might have just taken a huge decision amid her Grammy nomination success.

As the rising pop star is now up to compete in multiple categories for gramophones, it has come to light that the Red Wine Supernova hitmaker has split from State of the Art (SOTA), her management team.

This bit if information comes after Roan received her first group of Grammy nods, including nominations in each of the famous bog four categories.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, her debut album launched in 2023, is up for album of the year while her popular track, Good Luck, Babe! would be competing in the categories of record and song of the year. Roan is also nominated for best new artist.

Billboard confirmed the separation of the HOT TO GO! singer from SOTA, a speculation that stemmed from a social media post made by the organization that left Roan out when they congratulated their Grammy nominees.

"Celebrating our 67th annual Grammy nominees!" the post’s caption read. "We're beyond proud to congratulate @cocojones and @iamluckydaye on their nominations!"

One of the many fans asking of Chappell Roan and her mention, penned a comment asking, "What about Chappell?"

For the unversed, the 26-year-old songstress shot to stardom with her debut album and was signed to SOTA with Nick Bobetsky as her manager, in 2018.

Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service video
Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service
Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day video
Kate Middleton lets admirers ‘into her soul' on Remembrance Day
'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner
'Joker: Folie à Deux' faces flak from unexpected corner
King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak video
King Charles worried about ‘secrets' Prince Harry could leak
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra gets candid about playtime with daughter Malti
Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set
Kate Winslet gets unexpected surprise from 'Titanic' set
Barry Keoghan pays sweet tribute on Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy nomination
Barry Keoghan pays sweet tribute on Sabrina Carpenter's Grammy nomination
HBO sets record straight on 'Euphoria' Season 3 cancellation rumours
HBO sets record straight on 'Euphoria' Season 3 cancellation rumours