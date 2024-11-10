Chappell Roan makes huge career changes amid Grammy nominations

Chappell Roan might have just taken a huge decision amid her Grammy nomination success.

As the rising pop star is now up to compete in multiple categories for gramophones, it has come to light that the Red Wine Supernova hitmaker has split from State of the Art (SOTA), her management team.

This bit if information comes after Roan received her first group of Grammy nods, including nominations in each of the famous bog four categories.

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, her debut album launched in 2023, is up for album of the year while her popular track, Good Luck, Babe! would be competing in the categories of record and song of the year. Roan is also nominated for best new artist.

Billboard confirmed the separation of the HOT TO GO! singer from SOTA, a speculation that stemmed from a social media post made by the organization that left Roan out when they congratulated their Grammy nominees.

"Celebrating our 67th annual Grammy nominees!" the post’s caption read. "We're beyond proud to congratulate @cocojones and @iamluckydaye on their nominations!"

One of the many fans asking of Chappell Roan and her mention, penned a comment asking, "What about Chappell?"

For the unversed, the 26-year-old songstress shot to stardom with her debut album and was signed to SOTA with Nick Bobetsky as her manager, in 2018.