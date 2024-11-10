Patrick Dempsey on how it was like being named 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Patrick Dempsey is sharing his wisdom on what is truly tempting than being named the "sexiest man alive."

The Grey's Anatomy alum, 58, who was conferred the honour last year, opened up on his own experience in a recent issue of People.

"No, it makes me more anxiety-ridden," the actor recalled of the 2023 honour, adding "I needed to stay in shape, to train more."

The actor then looked back at the privilege it earned him, allowing him to expand his philanthropic endeavours.

"But it’s amazing the reach it has," he continued. "I think it’s a tremendous platform to do something positive with... It's allowed me to talk about The Dempsey Center [which focuses on cancer care]."

Dempsey went on to share what is truly attractive to him as he branded such titles as merely "subjective."

"Fame in itself is quite empty, but if you can do something, and you can be of service, that is truly what life is about and gives you meaning and joy," The Enchanted star added.

"It’s really good for one’s ego, but it’s so subjective," the actor added. "There are so many wonderful men that are out there that are attractive in many ways, either just physically or just who they are as a person, so you take it seriously enough to be grateful, but don’t take it too serious, though."

On second thought, Dempsey admitted that the honour perhaps might be credible to much extent as previous winners include Chris Evans, Idris Elba, David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney and Matthew McConaughey, Dempsey says, "It’s a great group of people to be a part of."

"There are some remarkable men who've done incredible things, so it's nice to be a part of that," he concluded.

People's this year's pick for "Sexiest Man Alive" will be announced on November 12.