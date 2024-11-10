King Charles leads tribute at Cenotaph memorial as Kate Middleton returns to public life

King Charles leads tribute at Cenotaph memorial as Kate Middleton returns to public

King Charles on Sunday led two minutes of silence to honour Britain’s war dead at a remembrance service also attended by his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as she returns to royal duties after cancer treatment.

The monarch, who was also diagnosed with cancer this year, was among dignitaries to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph memorial in central London after the nation fell silent at 11:00 am.

The Princess of Wales watched the ceremony from a government building balcony as she stepped up her return to royal duties since ending chemotherapy in September.

She watched from the Foreign Office balcony with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Later, the palace also shared photos from the event, saying, “We remember them. On behalf of the nation, The King lays a wreath at the Cenotaph during the annual Service of Remembrance.

“Wreaths were also laid by the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh, and on behalf of The Queen and The Duke of Kent.”



