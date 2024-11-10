Tensions rise as Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disagree on holiday plans

Prince Harry is looking forward to spend Christmas in the UK with the Royal family, but his wife, Meghan Markle, prefers to stay in the US, reports claim.



According to Royal experts, this has caused tensions between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid their ongoing professional split.

Sharing her two cents on the matter, royal expert Emily Andrews noted that Harry has been away from his family for six years now and it has left him feeling "lonely and estranged" from his relatives.

"Prince Harry is keen to spend the Christmas holidays in the U.K. with his wife and children — but Meghan wants to stay in the U.S,” she penned, as per Royal Observer.

“It's a tricky time for Harry — he hasn’t spent Christmas here for six years and he could be forgiven for feeling rather lonely and estranged from his Windsor relatives,” Andrews added.

Speaking on their professional split and Harry’s desire to spend Christmas with his family, royal author Ingrid Seward shared, "I feel that he needs to get out more because when he does speak when he's actually giving a talk, he's very eloquent.”

“From this Lesotho trip, I couldn't quite get what he was trying to do,” she added. “Maybe he was just trying to raise the profile of the charity, but much better for him to do it without his wife because otherwise attention's deflected onto her and what she's wearing."