Princess Charlene makes honest admission about her kids in rare move

Princess Charlene made a rare comment about her two kids, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom she shares with her husband, Prince Albert.



The Princess of Monaco opened up about the differing personalities of her kids, who turn 10 next month, while speaking with People Magazine.

Charlene described both as "curious," but revealed that Gabriella has a tendency to question everything while her son, Jacques, is more reserved and calm.

"Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general,” the Princess said of her little girl. "She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention.”

Speaking of her son, she added, "As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm.”

However, she made an emotional confession about her children, admitting that it is very hard for her to find individual time with each child.

"(It is) difficult to find time to spend one-on-one time with them. The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them."