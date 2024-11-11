Princess Diana ex-chauffeur breaks silence: ‘I could save her'

Princess Diana would be alive if she was protected well enough on the night of her Paris accident.



The former Princess of Wales, who died from sustained injuries after her 1997 accident, could be saved, says former British soldier Steve Davies.

Diana’s ex-chauffeur, Steve reveals: “I’d have taken a bullet for Diana. My job was my life. I was always there for her. I went from having the dream job to having to start again from scratch.”

Steve told how he “cannot put into words my grief when Diana was killed.”

He said: “All I know is that if life had taken a different ­trajectory, if I’d been driving her that night in Paris, she would still be here today . . . because I would’ve kept her safe.”

But he said: “They should have said something beforehand . . . they covered up Bashir from the beginning.

"In essence he told her I was a traitor, when all along the treachery was his.”