 
Geo News

Taiwan says no new 'stage of talks' with US on arms sales

There is no current US-Taiwan arms negotiation, confirms Taiwan government

By
Reuters
|

November 11, 2024

Flags of Taiwan and US are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. — Reuters
Flags of Taiwan and US are placed for a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan March 27, 2018. — Reuters

TAIPEI: There is no new "stage of talks" with the United States at the moment for arms sales, Taiwan's government said on Monday, as the island considers how best to respond to US President-elect Donald Trump's previous demands that Taipei pay for protection.

Trump, who won a second term as president last week, unnerved democratically governed Taiwan, which is claimed by China, by saying it should pay the US for its defence and that it had taken away semiconductor business from America.

Trump has not elaborated on what he means by Taiwan having to pay for its protection, but it could mean Taipei takes the demand seriously with large new arms deals early in his administration, say people familiar with government thinking.

Taiwan's presidential office, in a statement responding to what it said were media reports that the government planned a large arms purchase from the United States, said in the face of increasing Chinese military threats, Taiwan and its neighbours have continued to strengthen their defence deterrence.

This "demonstrates their determination to defend themselves on their own", it said.

"There has been a period of consolidation and discussion between Taiwan and the United States on military needs, but there is no new stage of discussion at this time," the presidency added, without elaborating.

Taiwan, which rejects China's sovereignty claims, has complained of a backlog worth some $20 billion of weapons it has previously ordered from the United States.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international backer and arms supplier even in the absence of formal diplomatic ties, but there is no defence treaty, unlike in the case of Japan and South Korea.

Trump seems to be losing US-China trade battle in South America
Trump seems to be losing US-China trade battle in South America
Japan PM Ishiba survives parliament vote as Trump casts shadow
Japan PM Ishiba survives parliament vote as Trump casts shadow
Will there be Pentagon purge under Trump presidency?
Will there be Pentagon purge under Trump presidency?
Donald Trump, trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku
Donald Trump, trade worries cloud COP29 climate summit in Baku
COP29 leaders speak as summit formally opens
COP29 leaders speak as summit formally opens
Trump demands Senate bypass votes to confirm appointees
Trump demands Senate bypass votes to confirm appointees
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says strength must come with diplomacy to achieve peace
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says strength must come with diplomacy to achieve peace
Eastern Cuba rocked by earthquake of magnitude 6.8
Eastern Cuba rocked by earthquake of magnitude 6.8