Prince Harry risking total embarrassment at a world level in Trumps' America

The chances of Prince Harry facing utter embarrassment at the hands of Donald Trump has just been warned.

Royal historian Richard Fitzwilliams made these comments public regarding the Duke, in his chat with GB News.

According to the expert’s comments, “There's no doubt that this is a pretty toxic issue, but I can't see that the future administration would want to be involved in problems with the British royal family, which obviously would occur if this happened.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that, “The Sussexes and Donald Trump do not see eye to eye.”

“He has called Meghan nasty, she called him misogynistic and divisive. The facts undoubtedly are that they were very careful this last election not to intervene in any sense other than to urge people to vote generally.”

“I very strongly suspect that the new administration has other priorities,” as well Mr Fitzwilliams added. Plus “he [Trump] wouldn't want the enormous amount of fuss,” either.

Still though, “we've seen Nigel Farage get an answer from Donald Trump, which implied that this might be looked into, and it might, because the Heritage Foundation, which is a right-wing organization, has been trying to find out what Prince Harry put on his visa application.”

For those unversed, the Foundations’ interest in Prince Harry’s visa status is due to the fact that he openly admitted to using illicit substances in his memoir Spare, a fact that, upon admission denies the applicant any chance to enter the US legally, according to the law.

Mr Fitzwilliams also added that while “discretion in this issue is apparently part of the so-called rules. The Biden administration didn't want to go into it. The judge dismissed the Heritage Foundation's request in September, but it is perfectly possible that it might be reopened.”

“But if it was reopened, it would be very embarrassing for the Sussexes,” he also added before signing off.