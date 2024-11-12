 
Geo News

Meghan Markle to take tips from Kate on ‘how to please' husband

Meghan Markle adviced to show a United front with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk
|

November 12, 2024

Meghan Markle is called out for her mismatched coordination on fashion with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who being in their own fashion game at joint events, are told to show a united face in public.

Fashion expert Amber Graaland tells Fabulous: “One royal couple that don't seem to excel at shared camera moments are Harry and Meghan. 

“Dressing very much to please themselves, there is little or no attempt at coordination from either of them. 

She notes: “Infact, the attention always seems to fall on Meghan who is often the star of the show.”

“Hundreds of column inches have been dedicated to her style, while Harry is hardly ever mentioned. 

“They would learn a thing or two from William and Kate. If they adopted some of their subtle styling tricks they would look more united, and present themselves as a stronger couple,” noted Amber.

Jennifer Garner talks about party that made her ‘super weepy'
Jennifer Garner talks about party that made her ‘super weepy'
Camilla is ‘only Queen' who knows way to kitchen, says son video
Camilla is ‘only Queen' who knows way to kitchen, says son
Jennifer Garner reveals surprising childhood diet
Jennifer Garner reveals surprising childhood diet
Diddy ‘creepy' $61.5 million mansion in hot waters
Diddy ‘creepy' $61.5 million mansion in hot waters
Why Prince Andrew needs The Royal Lodge despite ‘damaged goods' image video
Why Prince Andrew needs The Royal Lodge despite ‘damaged goods' image
Megan Fox shocks fans with bold pregnancy reveal on social media
Megan Fox shocks fans with bold pregnancy reveal on social media
Why Timothée Chalamet rejected Austin Butler's 'Elvis' method for Bob Dylan role?
Why Timothée Chalamet rejected Austin Butler's 'Elvis' method for Bob Dylan role?
Kate Middleton ‘insensitive' age comment gets bashed on internet video
Kate Middleton ‘insensitive' age comment gets bashed on internet