Meghan Markle to take tips from Kate on ‘how to please' husband

Meghan Markle is called out for her mismatched coordination on fashion with Prince Harry.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who being in their own fashion game at joint events, are told to show a united face in public.

Fashion expert Amber Graaland tells Fabulous: “One royal couple that don't seem to excel at shared camera moments are Harry and Meghan.

“Dressing very much to please themselves, there is little or no attempt at coordination from either of them.

She notes: “Infact, the attention always seems to fall on Meghan who is often the star of the show.”

“Hundreds of column inches have been dedicated to her style, while Harry is hardly ever mentioned.

“They would learn a thing or two from William and Kate. If they adopted some of their subtle styling tricks they would look more united, and present themselves as a stronger couple,” noted Amber.