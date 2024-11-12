 
Camilla is ‘only Queen' who knows way to kitchen, says son

Queen Camilla praised for her homemaking and culinary skills

Web Desk
November 12, 2024

Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, is touching upon his mother’s culinary skills.

The 49-year-old admits his mother has great cooking skills adding she is probably the only Queen who has seen the face of a kitchen.

The father-of-two said: “It’s probably true that my mother is the first Queen to have cooked.

“She cooks less now, but cooked for two children for 20 years and is very good.”

He added in Discover Britain magazine: “The King is a British food hero, and that’s not me being oily.

"He’s been talking about heritage fruits and vegetables and rare breeds for years now, so when he talks to farmers he’s really well informed.”

Earlier, Tom admitted that his mother is largely sober and does not engage much with alcohol.

"Never drunk a glass of gin in her life," he told The Times in September. "Doesn’t smoke... Never seen her so much as tipsy,” says the 49-year-old.

