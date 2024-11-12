Kate Middleton sparks doubts whether she even had cancer?

Kate Middleton’s cancer has just come under question by an editor who feels there is no in-between.

All of this has been said by Sky News senior royal editor Rhiannon Mills.

It comes as part of a resurfaced clip that has just been made public, from back in September.

It was part of a report that referenced Kate’s cancer-free announcement video and included the words, “In March the princess confirmed that pre-cancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

According to the Daily Beast, the reason for the doubt is because of the use of the phrase, “pre-cancerous cells” as well Mr Mill’s reputation for working with the palace, as a member of the royal rota.

All in all, the New York Post claims, that because the Palace never corrected Mr Mill’s use of the phrase “pre-cancerous cells”, the theories have begun to swirl.

Even a doctor spoke to the Beast about this, and said, “You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable.”

It is pertinent to mention that before the cancer announcement was made public, Kate Middleton and Prince William faced a large amount of backlash because of their silence on the matter, with some even going as far as to make jokes at her expense.