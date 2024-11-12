King Charles' death plans receive major upgrade ,biographer speaks out amid cancer

King Charles' death plans have just received a major update.

News of this has been brought forward in a report by The Independent.

According to their findings, biographer Robert Hardmna’s new book titled New Court Charles III: The Inside Story, shared the details.

Reportedly, “The King’s own valedictory arrangements have now, officially, been upgraded to Operation London Bridge, mirroring those of Elizabeth II.”

“That is now the code for the new Prince of Wales, with the ‘Menai’ designation for all his immediate family in numerical order.

Prior to this, “Prince William’s plans had previously been codenamed Operation Clare Bridge, after the famous crossing over the Cam, during his days as Duke of Cambridge. ‘You need a plan for everything.”

For those unversed, Operation Menai Bridge was a reference to the suspension bridge between Anglesey to North Wales. Whereas Operation Clare Bridge is in recognition of Cambridgeshire crossings.