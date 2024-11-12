Prince Harry makes emotional statement after Kate Middleton's appearance

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton took a significant step in her recovery from cancer as she attended her first major royal occasions since ending chemotherapy.

Kate joined her husband Prince William and other members of the royal family at the Festival of Remembrance commemorative concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

She also attended the Veterans Day.

Following Kate Middleton’s appearance, Prince Harry also released an emotional statement to pay tribute to ‘my fellow veterans.’

Prince Harry’s statement reads, “As you continue to serve — making valuable contributions to communities, colleagues, households and all those we love — my hope is that our communities will continue to serve your needs too.

"Your contributions do not stop because you no longer wear the uniform, and the collective sense of appreciation for what you have done for your countries should not stop either."

“Let today be a reminder that the true measure of gratitude is not in words alone, but in our actions and our ongoing efforts to build a world worthy of the sacrifices that those before us have made — and to protect it for generations to come.”