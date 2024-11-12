Meghan Markle finds new way to woo Hollywood elite after facing challenging year

Meghan Markle is reportedly launching a “charm offensive” this holiday season to rebuild connections in the Hollywood industry following a challenging year.



The Duchess of Sussex desperately wants to revamp her public image and in order to do that, she is sending curated gift packages to Hollywood's elite, an insider has revealed.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, the insider revealed that the customized gift package would include her favorite items and homemade jam from her American Riviera Orchard brand.

“Meghan has been meticulously curating gift packages filled with a selection of all her favourite things – and of course, plenty of her jam – to send to the who’s who of Hollywood,” they said.

“While there is no doubt it’s about promoting her American Riviera Orchard brand, it’s also about spreading goodwill and trying to remind people of her softer side,” the insider added.

“With Christmas around the corner, Meghan sees it as the perfect time to try to rebuild connections and is determined not to start 2025 surrounded by negativity.

“She’s been feeling increasingly lonely recently and wants to concentrate on strengthening friendships.”

