King Charles makes first appearance after Prince Harry's emotional statement

Royal family shared photos of King Charles as he welcomed King Hamad of Bahrain to Windsor Castle

November 12, 2024

King Charles has made his first appearance after his estranged son Prince Harry released an emotional statement.

Archie and Lilibet doting father released a statement of support to “my fellow veterans” to mark Veterans Day and Remembrance Day.

Prince Harry’s emotional statement reads, “I reaffirm my lifelong admiration and appreciation for the service and sacrifice you and your families have made — both in times of conflict and peace. You have played a vital role in defending the values of liberty, freedom and security. These values bind us together and have shaped you as leaders and role models.”

Harry added, “To all those who have served — past and present — I offer my deepest respect and thanks. Your service has made a lasting, positive impact for our communities, our nations and our shared future. I am honored to stand with you.”

Following the duke’s statement, royal family shared photos of King Charles as he welcomed King Hamad of Bahrain to Windsor Castle.

The palace said, “His Majesty welcomed His Majesty King Hamad of Bahrain to Windsor Castle yesterday.

“King Hamad was invited onto The Quadrangle to inspect the Guard of Honour, which was made of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards.”


