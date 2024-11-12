Jodie Turner-Smith shares insights into co-parenting with ex Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has shared her experience of co-parenting with her ex-husband Joshua Jackson.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Bad Monkey actress said co-parenting isn't easy, but she is doing her "best."

"You've got to just think about your kids," said Jodie, who shares a 4-year-old daughter with ex-Joshua.

“And when you’re parenting in the public eye, everything that you do – eventually, there’s a record of it,” she continued. “You don’t want your kids to read anything and think anything.”

Calling motherhood “such a beautiful and wonderful thing,” the 38-year-old actress said, “It’s just about — center the children and that’s all you can do.”

“Nobody gets everything right but at least when you know you’re focused on the right thing, you know you’re gonna do your best,” she added.

For those unversed, Jodie and Jackson, who were married from 2019 to 2023, welcomed their daughter in April 2020.