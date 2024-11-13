John Mulaney shares how wife Olivia Munn helped him overcome addiction

John Mulaney candidly discussed his journey of recovering from addiction and revealed how his wife Olivia Munn has been supporting him all along the way.

The 42-year-old Saturday Night Live alum, who was crowned GQ’s 2024 'Man of the Year' on Tuesday, talked to the outlet about his tumultuous year as a new father of two and his ongoing struggle for sobriety.

“There was a time when I would have told you that I could not fly, sleep, or perform unless I had a Klonopin,” he told the pulisher.

“I would have said, ‘It sucks because I don’t always want to take Klonopin and Xanax, but I have to.’ ”

Mulaney, who went to rehab in December 2020 for his cocaine and alcohol addiction, looked back when he was at the height of addiction and had consumed so many drugs that he thought he would die.

“I thought, ‘Okay … I’m going to totally slow down. That was like a Tuesday. And Thursday night, I did it again,” he recalled.

The comedian revealed that his wife Munn also intervened in his recovery journey, and when she was 6 months pregnant she started testing different drugs so that Mulaney remains on the right track.

“It’s like a relief … I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else’s mind,” added Mulaney. “Something about peeing in that cup is like, I’m walking this walk. It gives me confidence.”

It is pertinent to mention that Mulaney and Munn tied the knot in July and welcomed two children together, a 2-year-old son Malcolm Hiep, and a 2-month-old daughter Méi June.