Paris Hilton marks special day with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton commemorated 3 years of fairytale love with hubby Carter Reum.

The 43-year-old DJ and socialite took to her official Instagram account on Tuesday, November 12, to mark her third wedding anniversary.

In the celebratory post, Hilton shared a heartwarming tribute to her other half and called Reum "Prince Charming."

"Once upon a time, I found my Prince Charming, and every day since has been a dream come true. From the moment we met, I knew you were my forever," she began.

Hilton also shared throwback clips from their wedding day and special moments the couple have spent over the past years.

The Stars Are Blind singer went on to say, "Together, we’ve created a fairytale filled with laughter, adventure, and unconditional love. I’m endlessly grateful for you, Carter, for being my rock, my best friend, and my greatest love."

"Here’s to another year of magical memories, endless laughter, and love beyond words. Happy Anniversary, my love," she concluded her caption.

It is pertinent to mention that the parents are parents to a 2-year-old son Phoenix and a 1-year-old daughter London, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate.