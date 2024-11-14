Photo: Gisele Bundchen praying for babygirl amid Joaquim Valante pregnancy: Report

Gisele Bundchen’s boyfriend Joaquim is reportedly family-oriented like her.

Even though the baby’s health is Gisele’s top priority, an insider recently shared with Life & Style that the Brazilian super model is secretly praying to get blessed with a baby girl.

It is pertinent to mention here that this marks her third pregnancy as she already shares kids, Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with former husband Tom Brady.

The source spilled the beans and said, “She’ll be happy as long as the baby is healthy.”

They continued to mention, “Still, Gisele’s secretly praying for a girl.”

“She grew up with five sisters and loves the energy of being surrounded by women,” they explained.

Fans should know that Gisele has five sisters including her twin, Patricia.

Before conclusion, the source pointed out that “her siblings helped Gisele survive the divorce” after thirteen years of marriage.

For those unversed, Gisele Bundchen split from the former NFL player in 2022 after which she was left heartbroken.