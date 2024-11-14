 
Zendaya 'loves working' with beau Tom Holland

The actress recalled meeting Tom Holland at a chemistry read for 2016’s 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Web Desk
November 14, 2024

Zendaya 'loves working' with beau Tom Holland

Zendaya candidly revealed that she feels extra safe working with her boyfriend Tom Holland.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood Issue, the Challengers actress opened up about working with Holland.

The outlet asked Zendaya if she ever finds it weird to film opposite Holland in three Spider-Man movies.

In response, Zendaya said that she was “strangely comfortable" with him.

“It’s like second nature, if anything. You feel extra safe with the person you’re acting beside. I love working with him, she continued.

The Dune: Part Two star further gushed, “He’s so talented, and so passionate about what he does. He always gives things one thousand percent, even if he’s absolutely worn down. I really appreciate that about him. It feels pretty normal. That’s how we met. Literally, at a chemistry read.”

It is pertinent to mention that the couple confirmed their romance in 2021 after years of speculations.

Previously in an interview with GQ in November 2021, Holland talked about being in the spotlight and the challenges that come with it.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," the actor noted

