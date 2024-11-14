 
Geo News

Suspected bomber dead after trying to enter Brazil's top court ahead of G20

Blasts come five days before G20 heads of state meet in Rio de Janeiro stirring security concerns for major event

By
Reuters
|

November 14, 2024

Police vehicles are seen in front of the Brazilian Supreme Court after explosions in the Three Powers Square in the capital Brasilia, Brazil on November 13, 2024. — Reuters
Police vehicles are seen in front of the Brazilian Supreme Court after explosions in the Three Powers Square in the capital Brasilia, Brazil on November 13, 2024. — Reuters

A man killed himself with a bomb outside Brazil’s Supreme Court after trying to enter the building on Wednesday, officials said, stirring security concerns before the country hosts global leaders from the Group of 20 major economies.

The blasts come five days before the G20 heads of state meet in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a state visit to the capital Brasilia by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The first of two explosions went off on Wednesday evening in a parking lot near the court building and a second blast came seconds later in front of the court, where the man's body was found.

Federal District Vice Governor Celina Leao said preliminary information suggested the man had killed himself with explosives after trying to enter the Supreme Court. She said he owned a nearby car in which another explosion blew open the trunk.

Leao said she hoped it was the crime of a "lone wolf," but she could not be sure. Police said they had not made a final identification of the dead man as they were confronting the risk of additional explosives on the body.

The explosions took place around the Plaza of the Three Powers, an iconic square in Brasilia connecting the principal buildings of Brazil's three branches of federal government.

It was the scene of riots on January 8 last year when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro ransacked the buildings to protest his electoral defeat.

Police deployed a bomb squad with an explosive disposal robot to the square in the heart of Brazilian capital to investigate the blasts.

The Supreme Court justices had just ended a plenary session when the blasts happened and were quickly evacuated safely, the court said in a statement.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had left the executive palace on Wednesday night shortly before the explosions.

Trump says he will nominate 'anti-woke' Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defence secretary
Trump says he will nominate 'anti-woke' Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defence secretary
India's top court denounces BJP's demolition drive mainly targeting minority Muslims
India's top court denounces BJP's demolition drive mainly targeting minority Muslims
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby quits over abuse scandal
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby quits over abuse scandal
British writer Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize for her novel 'Orbital'
British writer Samantha Harvey wins Booker Prize for her novel 'Orbital'
COP29: Why are countries fighting over climate finance?
COP29: Why are countries fighting over climate finance?
US airman who leaked classified Pentagon documents jailed for 15 years
US airman who leaked classified Pentagon documents jailed for 15 years
Trump names Elon Musk to a role leading govt efficiency drive
Trump names Elon Musk to a role leading govt efficiency drive
Court delays decision on sentencing Trump to November 19
Court delays decision on sentencing Trump to November 19