Lindsie Chrisley recounts her anxiety over now living alone

Lindsie Chrisley, the daughter of odd Chrisley, a TV personality has just gotten candid about the issues she’s facing since living alone.

The star got candid about the whole thing in the most recent episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, with Karley Lane.

During that time she admitted that while “it kinda feels nice” to have “finally” moved into her own home, “it kinda feels lonely” at the same time.

“I would like to tell you about my panic attack that I had this morning and why my skin was crawling,” she also went as far as to tell the show’s listeners.

Chrisley also recounted some measures she took, in her attempt to find out exactly why she was reacting so negatively to her living arrangements.

Of that she said “And I was like, 'You know what? I'm just gonna, like, dissect some of this stuff on The Southern Tea,' and maybe people will relate to it when businesses grow that there are, like, these learning curves that go along with it that makes everybody uncomfortable for a period of time until you figure out, like, what the true need is and then start implementing that stuff.”

Before the conversation concluded even the host wound up agreeing that the whole move just “happened so fast” since before this, most of her life was about “hopping on planes and off planes and then unpacking a bag and repacking something to go somewhere else.”