Liam Payne's beau Kate Cassidy cannot get over late boyfriend's tragic death

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy is reportedly still in "shock", following the death of her boyfriend last month.

A tipster told ET that Kate has been trying her best to process the loss of 31-year-old singer, who died of falling from a Buenos Aires hotel on October 16.

However, the tipster noted that she is still “in shock and disbelief” and has been leaning on loved ones.

The 25-year-old influencer is now “focusing on ways to honor Liam's life and memory”, according to the tipster.

Kate, who was with Liam few days before the former One Direction star's death, left Argentina and returned to the United States.

The pair had been enjoying a vacation together following a concert, and Kate had been actively sharing their time on social media.

In one of her final posts from Argentina on TikTok, she shared a video featuring Liam’s arm, showcasing their close bond.

The couple first started their relationship in October 2022 but kept it under fold, however, Kate used to share few glimpses of her and Payne's romance.

The pair was last spotted together in March 2024 during Paris Fashion Week.