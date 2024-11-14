Josh O'Connor exposes unglamorous reality of filming intimate scenes

Josh O'Connor has admitted it was "very strange" filming an intimate scene with co-star Zendaya for their movie Challengers.

The 34-year-old actor shared his thoughts on filming racy scenes during his new interview for Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue.

Describing jaw-dropping moments as "very choreographed and rehearsed," Josh called filming s** scenes "the least se*y thing in the world."

"A s** scene is a very strange thing," said the actor, who played the ex-boyfriend of Zendaya's character in the film. "It's the least se*y thing in the world. You can ask Mike Faist and Zendaya about that."

“It might look se*y onscreen, but in reality, it’s the same as a fight sequence, a bit of action or stunt, or a dance,” the Crown star continued. “It’s a very choreographed, rehearsed thing, and you’re surrounded in a room full of people—someone’s holding a boom microphone and camera and lights."

“Being vulnerable and intimate with another actor is more revealing, and scarier, because you’re often having to reach for something inside you that sometimes is blocked away or hidden, whatever it is, and that can be intimidating,” he added.

For those unversed, Josh O'Connor appeared in the tennis movie Challengers alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

The film was released in cinemas on April 26, 2024.