Kendall Jenner steps out in style after embracing major transformation

Kendall Jenner was spotted running an errand on Wednesday.

As reported by MailOnline, the 29-year-old supermodel could be seen stopping by Total Wine and More to pick up a few items.

For the brief shopping, Kendall wore a gray, knit vest with a light blue blouse and white shirt underneath.

The TV personality slipped into a pair of sleek, black loafers and opted for minimal accessories.

Kendall Jenner’s outing comes after she debuted new hairstyle

The star's newly chopped hair were parted in the middle, and fell down naturally to nearly brush the tips of her shoulders.

To complete her look, the media personality sported a pair of oval-shaped, black sunglasses, as per the publication.

Her outing to run errands comes a day after Kendall said goodbye to her blonde locks post her return to her natural brunette shade.

The model, who revealed a new bob look on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, initially surprised fans in September by dyeing her dark brown hair blonde for Milan Fashion Week.

Moreover, earlier this year, Kendall spilled beans about feeling “pressured” to settle down by family in the past as she previously planned to become a mother by 27, as per the publication.

However, at nearly 30, she revealed that she still feels “young” and wants to enjoy "kid-less freedom".