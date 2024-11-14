Prince Harry called to take Prince William down a peg: ‘He's turning into a pinhead'

Prince William has just been urged to reconsider his stance on Prince Harry because he ‘needs’ his brother to bring him down a peg before he starts coming across as a ‘performative pinhead’.

Royal author Tina Brown made this comment during an interview that has come as a response to everything the heir did during his time in South Africa.

She started by pointing out the need for Prince William to have a ‘sounding board’ of sorts and said, “William did not help the mood by giving a swaggery interview at the end of his South Africa trip for the Earthshot Prize.”

According to GB News she added, “He told reporters about his plans to 'do things differently' and then listed 'impact philanthropy, collaboration, convening and helping people'.”

“In short, everything his father has been doing for the past 50 years...” she added while doubling down.

At one point in the conversation she also made note of the heir’s comment “that his plans for a caring, sharing monarchy also include 'throwing some empathy in there'” and warned that it makes him sound like a “performative pinhead.”

“In happier years, it was the irreverent Harry who could tease the Prince of Wales and take him down a peg,” she also pointed out before signing off.