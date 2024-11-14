King Charles 76th birthday: Palace marks monarch’s big day with special wish

Buckingham Palace marked the 76th birthday of King Charles with a special post for the monarch on their social media accounts.



The Palace released a special birthday tribute to Charles, who turns 76 today, on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), along with a simple and sweet wish.

The portrait of the King, originally taken in April 2023 for his Coronation, featured him smiling in a navy blue pinstripe suit and azure patterned tie in the throne room.

"Wishing His Majesty The King a very Happy Birthday today,” the caption of the photo read.

According to a report by The Express, Charles will treat his birthday as a regular working day, carrying out his duties, which includes opening two food distribution hubs.



They also revealed that Charles’ big day also marks the first anniversary of his Coronation Food Project, launched last year to combat food insecurity and waste.