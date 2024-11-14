Daniel Craig turn heads with formal elegance at 'Queer' promotion in L.A.

Daniel Craig brought his signature elegance to the Los Angeles premiere of Queer at the DGA Theatre Complex on Wednesday, November 13.

According to Daily Mail, the 56-year-old actor grabbed attention in a bespoke gray-pinstripe Loewe suit, valued at approximately $4500, styled by Taylor McNeill.

As per the publication, he complimented the suit with a sheer white top and a pair of $790 Loewe ‘Flow Runner’ sneakers, accessorized with $430 Loewe ‘Groove Round’ sunglasses by groomer Nicole Elle King, ensuring a flawless look.

In Queer, an A24 adaptation of William S. Burroughs’ 1985 novella, Craig stars as a character modeled on Burroughs, portraying a love story between two American expats in 1950s Mexico City.

Moreover, joining him on the gray carpet was co-star Drew Starkey, who plays Eugene Allerton, a character inspired by Adelbert Lewis Marker.

Additionally, the Emmy-nominated Craig dedicated months to dance and movement training with Starkey to bring authenticity to their on-screen relationship.

Furthermore, Craig praised director Luca Guadagnino, expressing delight at the creative collaboration.

Notably, Queer faced a ban in Turkey over “provocative content.” The film, which earned a 78% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, will debut in select U.S. theaters on November 27 and in the U.K. on December 13.

It is worth mentioning that Craig’s portrayal also earned him a nomination for the European Actor award at the 37th European Film Awards, set for December 7 in Switzerland.