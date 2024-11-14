 
Geo News

Gladiator II set to crush the box office?

Gladiator II’s big international debut could make it the next box office powerhouse

By
News Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Gladiator II set to crush the box office?
Gladiator II set to crush the box office?

It appears that the forthcoming movie Gladiator II is set to rule over the box office with significant revenue from all over the world.

According to Deadline’s report, the movie with a star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, is expected to make between "$80 million and $90 million internationally," with a chance to earn more.

The same outlet also said that the movie has debuted in Australia on October 30, 2024, with good reviews, and it surrounds a "lot of excitement," but it is still hard to compare the upcoming sequel with the original because it came out "so long ago" when things were "very different."

It is being reported that “older audiences may not rush out,” despite the previews of Gladiator II shown in France earlier this week being well-received.

For those unversed, twenty-four years after the movie Gladiator won Best Picture, its sequel, Gladiator II, is set to premiere on November 15, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that by Friday this week, the movie will be showing in 63 international box office markets.

However, it will be released in China on November 22, 2024, along with the domestic release.

Inside Gisele Bundchen's wedding plans with Joaquim Valante
Inside Gisele Bundchen's wedding plans with Joaquim Valante
King Charles' 76th birthday marred by Prince Harry concerns
King Charles' 76th birthday marred by Prince Harry concerns
Paul Mescal appears joyful at 'Gladiator 2' premiere
Paul Mescal appears joyful at 'Gladiator 2' premiere
Beabadoobee unveils how Taylor Swift made her a 'better artist'
Beabadoobee unveils how Taylor Swift made her a 'better artist'
Hugh Jackman 'plans' to announce big news soon
Hugh Jackman 'plans' to announce big news soon
'Rhinestone' star Dolly Parton teases a big project with Jennifer Aniston
'Rhinestone' star Dolly Parton teases a big project with Jennifer Aniston
Prince Harry's biggest enemy finally allowing his return to Buckingham Palace?
Prince Harry's biggest enemy finally allowing his return to Buckingham Palace?
King Charles issued stark warning about his time as King of England
King Charles issued stark warning about his time as King of England