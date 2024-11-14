Gladiator II set to crush the box office?

It appears that the forthcoming movie Gladiator II is set to rule over the box office with significant revenue from all over the world.

According to Deadline’s report, the movie with a star-studded cast, including Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal, Connie Nielsen, and Denzel Washington, is expected to make between "$80 million and $90 million internationally," with a chance to earn more.

The same outlet also said that the movie has debuted in Australia on October 30, 2024, with good reviews, and it surrounds a "lot of excitement," but it is still hard to compare the upcoming sequel with the original because it came out "so long ago" when things were "very different."

It is being reported that “older audiences may not rush out,” despite the previews of Gladiator II shown in France earlier this week being well-received.

For those unversed, twenty-four years after the movie Gladiator won Best Picture, its sequel, Gladiator II, is set to premiere on November 15, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that by Friday this week, the movie will be showing in 63 international box office markets.

However, it will be released in China on November 22, 2024, along with the domestic release.