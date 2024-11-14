T-Pain to Mark Zuckerberg collab haters: 'Shut up'

T-Pain and Mark Zuckerberg have recently joined hands for a collaboration. But some on the internet were critical.



This made the Church singer furious as he called them out in multiple videos he released.

The pair collaborated on Lil Jon's Get Low to mark Meta’s boss's wedding anniversary.

Explaining the unlikely team-up, Mark posted on Instagram that “‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party. So every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary."

However, the song titled Z-Pain came under sharp criticism from some quarters hours after its release.

“It is impossible for some people to have fun,” the 40-year-old slammed the haters. "I’ve learned how to not worry about what y’all are talking about.”

He continued, “Why y’all hate happiness so much?” adding, “Y’all don’t like when people do wholesome things, y’all don’t like when people do stuff for their wives.”

T-Pain also pointed out a key contrast in fans' reception, saying he doesn't hear complaints when he works with someone who has a criminal past.

“When muthafuckas actually doing something good, in their ***** life then all of a sudden, I need to distance myself,” he stressed. “Shut the hell up! Shut up!”