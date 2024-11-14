Dwayne Johnson recalls having no faith from his agent: 'Thought I'd fail'

Dwayne Johnson recently went down memory lane when he joined Hollywood and had to change his agents because of Will Smith and George Clooney, the two of Hollywood’s highest-profile actors at the time.

In a new interview with GQ, the 52-year-old actor recalled that he once changed agents who doubted that Dwayne could be as big as stars such as George or Will.

The Moana 2 actor, who is a wrestler-turned-actor, according to a publication, admitted that he had thought that he “could be bigger” than both the actors.

Dwayne, who made his film debut in The Mummy Returns in 2001, added, “And I mean that respectfully."

“But also maybe do things differently, because there’s no blueprint, I feel like, for a guy like me, who looks like me."

“But I feel now looking back on the career…. Bigger than Will, bigger than George? I think the declaration is just: different.”

On the work front, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star recently starred in the Christmas-set action movie Red One starring Chris Evans.