Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with new challenge amid Charles, Camilla health struggles

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s health issues have put Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, who recently completed her preventative chemotherapy, under a lot of pressure.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are “under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy,” while the King and Queen deal with health issues, a new report has revealed.

According to In Touch Weekly, William and Kate are hit with these new challenges at a time when both of them were struggling with their own issues and problems.

Royal author Robert Hardman revealed in his book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, “He has lost his mother, he’s effectively lost his brother, his wife’s got cancer, his father’s got cancer, and he’s trying to keep the show on the road.”

The author quoted a friend of the Prince of Wales as saying, “It could hardly be more stressful.”

As for Kate, she and William were “astonished” by the Mother’s Day photoshop scandal, about the Hardman wrote, “The reaction seemed extremely disproportionate” because Kate only intended to “bring joy.”

Since, “Kate and William have had to step up” and “prepare for the fact they may have to take the throne sooner than expected,” the insider said.

“Kate was just trying to concentrate on getting back on her feet as she eases back into her public duties after her own cancer battle, so the strain must be taking a toll.

“But they really have no choice — as the next king and queen, it’s their unique burden to shoulder.”