 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with new challenge amid Charles, Camilla health struggles

Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly under a lot of pressure as King Charles, Queen Camilla deal with health issues

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with new challenge amid Charles, Camilla health struggles
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with new challenge amid Charles, Camilla health struggles

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s health issues have put Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, who recently completed her preventative chemotherapy, under a lot of pressure.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are “under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy,” while the King and Queen deal with health issues, a new report has revealed.

According to In Touch Weekly, William and Kate are hit with these new challenges at a time when both of them were struggling with their own issues and problems. 

Royal author Robert Hardman revealed in his book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, “He has lost his mother, he’s effectively lost his brother, his wife’s got cancer, his father’s got cancer, and he’s trying to keep the show on the road.”

The author quoted a friend of the Prince of Wales as saying, “It could hardly be more stressful.”

As for Kate, she and William were “astonished” by the Mother’s Day photoshop scandal, about the Hardman wrote, “The reaction seemed extremely disproportionate” because Kate only intended to “bring joy.”

Since, “Kate and William have had to step up” and “prepare for the fact they may have to take the throne sooner than expected,” the insider said.

“Kate was just trying to concentrate on getting back on her feet as she eases back into her public duties after her own cancer battle, so the strain must be taking a toll.

“But they really have no choice — as the next king and queen, it’s their unique burden to shoulder.”

'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source
'Afraid' Kim Kardashian trying to keep peace with Kanye West: Source
T-Pain to Mark Zuckerberg collab haters: 'Shut up'
T-Pain to Mark Zuckerberg collab haters: 'Shut up'
Kanye West to share his side of story in tell-all documentary: Report
Kanye West to share his side of story in tell-all documentary: Report
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ongoing legal battle to get 'even uglier'?
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ongoing legal battle to get 'even uglier'?
King Charles finds new purpose as he turns 76 amid cancer battle
King Charles finds new purpose as he turns 76 amid cancer battle
Gladiator II set to crush the box office?
Gladiator II set to crush the box office?
Melissa Ordway reveals rare truth about 'The Young and The Restless' contract
Melissa Ordway reveals rare truth about 'The Young and The Restless' contract
Dwayne Johnson recalls having no faith from his agent: 'Thought I'd fail'
Dwayne Johnson recalls having no faith from his agent: 'Thought I'd fail'