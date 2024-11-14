Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year

Prince William and Kate remain committed to helping others despite facing a "brutal" year, a source close to the couple revealed.



The Prince of Wales recently admitted that 2024 has been the "hardest year of his life" due to King Charles and his wife’s cancer diagnosis.

In an interview during his recent tour of South Africa, the Prince said, "It's been dreadful. It's probably been the hardest year in my life.”

"So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult,” he candidly shared. "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.”

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."

Now, an insider close to the couple has revealed that despite these challenges, William and Kate have vowed to focus on their charitable work.

They told Hello Magazine, "Behind the scenes, there are countless letters, messages, visits, phone calls that nobody knows about.”

"But even in this toughest of years, this focus on helping others does not stop,” the insider added.

A friend of William and Kate also said, "Empathy and compassion are so important to the Princes and Princess of Wales. They're incredibly kind people who really care about the work they do."