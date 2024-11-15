Prince Harry can't help pressing ‘nuclear button' on Camilla

Prince Harry’s attempts to defame Queen Camilla have gone wrong.



The Duke of Sussex, who branded Her Majesty a ‘wicket step mother’ in memoir ‘Spare,’ has been outcasted himself.

Camilla’s pal Petronella Wyatt claims in Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother? his attempts to attack her had backfired.

She says in the programme: “I’m not sure Harry realised how incendiary it was. The whole country seemed to be taking sides.

“I don’t think Harry thinks things through. I think it’s his nature just to press the nuclear button.

“Harry and Camilla’s positions within the Royal Family have virtually reversed. Camilla used to be the hated outcast, now it’s Harry and Camilla’s seen with affection.

"He has to move on from casting Camillaas the wicked stepmother.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.