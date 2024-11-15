Prince William warned of a big mistake before taking the throne from King Charles

Prince William has been urged to take back the fairytale glamour his Firm is allowing to gather dust because the Sussexes are ‘waiting’ to swoop into the vacuum.

Everything has been brought to light by royal historian and expert Dr Tessa Dunlop.

She weighed in on the entire issue while speaking to The Mirror and issued a grave warning to the heir.

She began by noting that while “The Royal Family might think they are above such glitzy gimmicks. That would be a mistake.”

“After all, waiting in the wings are ex-royals the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Instinctively glamourous with bundles of razzmatazz, the Californian couple have an effortless knack for combining showbiz-gloss and public do-gooding,” she even added.

In the eyes of Dr Dunlop, “There is a vacuum at the top and the problem with vacuums is that they invite all sorts of unwanted intruders. The royal machine has clearly decided that they can compensate for a depleted public presence with relentless philanthropy on ITV.”

But it’s important to remember that “the public will tolerate a bit of charitable hectoring but only if accompanied with a large dollop of fairytale glamour.”

“That fabulous 'No Time to Die' Bond premiere when Camilla and Kate waltzed out in a haze of designer sequins felt like a world away,” now.