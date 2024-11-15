Prince William warned about Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles

Prince William has just been issued a reminder about how important his collaboration really is, when it come to Prince Harry and King Charles’ bond.

Royal biographer and author Robert Hardman made admissions like these in one of his most recent appearances for HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast.

There he warned that a royal rift needs a lot more active participation from Prince William.

While attempting to explain he was quoted saying, “You had both of them [Harry and Charles] in London at the same time doing stuff, and people were saying, well, why can't they talk? Why can't they get together? And the reasons are complex, but they're interesting.”

“The first one is simply stress levels,” Mr Hardman explained. “People around the King know that if he does sit down with Harry, Harry's got an enormous amount he wants to unpack, a lot he wants to talk about and get off his chest. And that kind of conversation is going to be a potentially heated one.”

“And the view is, now is not the time with the King. The poor guy's trying to get through his cancer treatment. So that was one reason,” he added a bit later as well.

Lastly, according to the biographer, “Another reason was that any discussion between the king and Harry has also got to involve William. You can't have the King and his younger son having a sort of bilateral, some sort of agreement, without Prince William having a say in it, because ultimately, he's going to be taking charge one day. And that relationship is obviously a rather more complex one.”