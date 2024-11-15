Conan O'Brien scores hosting gig debut for the 2025 Oscars

Conan O'Brien is making a huge career leap!

The 61-year-old former late-night show host is set to make his debut as the host of the 97th annual Academy Awards, to be held on March 2, 2025.

Commenting on emceeing Hollywood’s biggest night for the first time, O’Brien stated, “America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme," adding, "In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars."

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE magazine, Academy CEO, Bill Kramer and President, Janet Yang said that they are "thrilled and honored to have the incomparable" Late Night with Conan O'Brien star serve as the host.

“He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise," they mentioned, adding, "His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best--honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

Additionally, PEOPLE magazine also confirmed back in July that Kimmy Kimmel had refused the offer to host the Oscars this year, which would have been his fifth time emceeing the event.

A source also reported to the outlet that John Mulaney had also declined the offer for the gig.