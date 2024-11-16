 
Miley Cyrus advised not to turn back on good money: Report

Miley Cyrus is being branded as 'responsible' as she has been ignoring good 'money-making opportunity'

Web Desk
November 16, 2024

Miley Cyrus is reportedly ready to make a musical comeback with a new tour.

In Touch reported recently that it has been a white since Miley Cyrus kicked off a tour, and now when she has won “her first Grammy” for Flowers, an alleged Liam Hemsworth diss track, announcing a tour finally makes sense.

As per a confidante, “The conversation around Miley’s touring plans in 2025 has heated up during the last two months.”

The source insider went on to add, “It’s been years since Miley has done a full-scale tour.”

“Instead, she has surgically focused on songwriting and recording and she’s been rewarded with huge success on that front,” they continued.

Before signing off from the chat, the source noted that Miley should capitalize on this money-making opportunity without a second thought.

“But facing the fans in giant arenas on multiple continents can make her a fortune – and at some point, it’s just irresponsible to turn your back on that kind of money,” the insider stated

