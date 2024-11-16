Pitbull, Jon Bon Jovi perform latest track at 2024 Latin Grammy Awards

Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi just came together to rock the 25th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 14, 2024.

At the Kaseya Center in Miami on Thursday evening, the 43-year-old rapper and the 62-year-old iconic rock star took the stage to perform the track, Now or Never, a remix to Pitbull’s It's My Life.

As per PEOPLE magazine, Now or Never is a rather energetic beat with clever lyricism tied together with Bon Jovi’s classic 2000 hit’s hook.

"The world's always comin' to an end / Don't let it scare you out of livin' / Look at me, mama, against all odds, your little baby boy did it," Pitbull could be heard rapping. "Every day I say thank you / Every day I give thanks, every day's Thanksgiving."

Additionally, this is not the first time the duo has performed this track live, with previously having wowed the crowd at the Pitbull’s Party After Dark tour in September at the Jones Beach Theater. The Never Say Goodbye rocker’s appearance was a surprise.

Now or Never’s official music video dropped on Thursday that features performance of the iconic duo. After the performance, Pitbull and Jon Bon Jovi also presented Carlos Vives with the Latin Recording Academy 2024 Person of the Year award.