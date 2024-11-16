Gayle King, Drew Barrymore reveal shocking night time routines

Gayle King and Drew Barrymore just got candid about their night routines!

In her latest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 69-year-old American media personality revealed the reason behind why she wears as little clothing as possible when she goes to sleep.

“I always sleep in a big old ratty T-shirt but I don’t like wearing underwear,” King mentioned, adding, “Because I like to feel the breeze down there. At night, I do.”

Barrymore chimed in the conversation, who has previously admitted going commando, she revealed that she has tried to make her kids understand the benefits of going without wearing underwear from time to time.

“I used to say to the girls (daughters) — they’ll be so horrified by this — but I was like, ‘You must let it breathe. Let’s take a breathing break,'” the host mentioned.

She continued, “With those diapers on you all the time? Nuh-uh. We’re just gonna go on a walkabout and whatever happens happens. And yes, women should feel the breeze.”

This elevated Gayle King’s interest even more in Drew Barrymore’s night time routine, particularly what she wears before getting her shut to which the 49-year-old said, “Here’s how I roll. If no one’s in the house, including the kids — they go and stay at their dad’s for the night — I will sleep in the nude. I love it. I lock all the doors and I just parade around like a little jaybird.”